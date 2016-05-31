Land Rover > Range Rover

Accessories

Bluetooth mobile phone connection, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Dynamic route guidance, EPAS, HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen, Push button starter, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, Radio/CD, USB connection, Acoustic windscreen, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Auto self levelling headlights, Automatic headlamp activation, Body coloured bumpers, Daytime running lights, Electric heated, adjustable, folding and auto dimming door mirrors with memory + approach lamps, Follow me home headlights, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen, LED rear lamps, Power front/rear windows with global close, Power tailgate, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, Twin exhaust tailpipe, 12V accessory sockets - front and rear, 12V power point in luggage area, Centre cooler storage box, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Electric adjustable steering column, Folding rear seats, Front + rear carpet mats, Front and rear cupholders, Front centre armrest, Front seat back map pockets, Grab handles, Heated front seats, Isofix child seat preparation, Loadspace cover, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lighting, Multi function steering wheel, Oxford leather upholstery, Rear centre armrest with storage compartment, Through load facility, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, ABS, Auto lock system when vehicle in motion, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Drivers knee airbag, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, EBD + Brake Assist, Electronic parking brake, Electronic traction control, ESP, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Front side airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Hill descent control, Power child locks, Roll stability control, Trailer stability assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, Remote central locking, Adaptive dynamics, Diesel particulate filter, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height