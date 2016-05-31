Land Rover > Range Rover

car description

4x4 54 Reg - Cairns Blue with Full Cream Leather Trim, This incredibly clean condition 'HSE Model' comes with the more desirable 3.0d BMW engine that gives amazing reliability plus it comes with a very high specification which includes: Xenon Headlamps, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Electric Adjustable Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, CD Player with Fingertip Controls, Electric Folding Mirrors, Front & Rear Park Assist, Auto Lights, Auto Dipping Mirror, Leather Steering Wheel, Centre Arm Rest, Airbags, ISO-Fix Seating, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Front Fogs, Fitted Mats, Comes with a very good service history (8 services) all spread our equally across the years (last serviced at 122k) plus it comes with a nice long MOT with no advisories, really a very nice genuine looking car, it has obviously been very well cared for throughout its life and that can be seen in the condition and history, we think for a 13 year old Range Rover this must be one of the nicest cleanest around especially in this price bracket, drives superbly so any inspection welcome. HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**