Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:TDV6 VOGUE SE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE

Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Privacy glass, 'Grand Black' veneer, 22'' diamond turned alloy wheels, Deployable side steps, Digital TV receiver, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 16), Sliding panoramic roof, 'Ebony' premium headlining, Front fender power vents - 'Atlas', Front fog lamps, Additional washer bottle, Full size spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, Queue Assist, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Twin-speed low range transfer box

  • Ad ID
    403840
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    DX64WZE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    22520 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
£56,495

Bridgwater Road,Taunton,Bathpool
TA2 8BN
United Kingdom

