Land Rover > Range Rover

Variant name:SDV8 VOGUE SE ,Derivative:MK4 (LG) ,Variant: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Vogue SE
Exterior badging: 'TDV8 Vogue SE', Front fender power vents - 'Atlas', Tinted glass, Variant: Range Rover 'Vogue SE', 'Grand Black' veneer, 21'' 'Delta Wing' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Paint finish: premium metallic, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 19), Sliding panoramic roof, Full size spare wheel, Premium audio system, 'Say What You See' voice control, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Response, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Perimetric protection (alarm), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Terrain Response 2, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Keyless entry, Queue Assist, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017