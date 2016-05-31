loading Loading please wait....
Rear Screen Entertainment, Electric Deployable Side Steps, Surround Cameras, Dual View Touch Screen, Sat Nav, TV, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Personal Telephone Integration, HomeLink, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Cooling Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Electric Glass Sunroof, Multi CD, DAB Radio, Harmon Kardon, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, High Beam Assist, Ivory Headlining, Remote Park Heating, Illuminated Treadplates, Terrain Response, Adjustable Suspension, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Folding Mirrors and 20" Alloys. Full Service History. Due In Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mileage at Time of Purchase. For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to

  • Ad ID
    403139
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
927 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford
Chadwell Heath, RM6 4HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

