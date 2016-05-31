loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14836 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Fuji White

20'' Alloy Wheels,Privacy Glass,Front fog lamps,Hill Descent Control,Heated Front Windscreen,HDD Navigation System,CD/DVD Player,Daytime Running Lamps,Meridian Sound System,Rear View Camera,Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers,Heated/Power-Fold/Memory/App.Light Mirrors,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger's,Drive & Passenger Electric Front Seats,Automatic Headlamp Levelling,Headlamp Power Washers,Auto Headlamp on/off,Cruise Control,Autonomous Emergency Braking,Push Button Start,Auto 9 Speed Gearbox,Lane Departure Warning,All Wheel Drive,Video Presentation Available on Request

  • Ad ID
    408990
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14836 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

