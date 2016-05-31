loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Si4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Si4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7943 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

20'' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels,Privacy Glass,Ebony Pimento Perf Oxford Leather Seats,HDD Navigation System,Rear View Camera,Hill Descent Control,Daytime Running Lamps,Meridian Sound System,Bluetooth - Audio Stream,Rain Sensor Windscreen Wipers,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,Heated Steering Wheel,HSE Dynamic Body Kit,Heated Front Windscreen & Washer Jets,Front Fog Lamps,Automatic Headlamp Levelling,Headlamp Power Washers,Cruise Control,Autonomous Emergency Braking,Lane Departure Warning,Front Park Distance Control Sensors,Video Presentation Available on Request

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411989
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7943 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
