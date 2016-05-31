LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Si4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Si4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7943 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Santorini Black
20'' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels,Privacy Glass,Ebony Pimento Perf Oxford Leather Seats,HDD Navigation System,Rear View Camera,Hill Descent Control,Daytime Running Lamps,Meridian Sound System,Bluetooth - Audio Stream,Rain Sensor Windscreen Wipers,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,Heated Steering Wheel,HSE Dynamic Body Kit,Heated Front Windscreen & Washer Jets,Front Fog Lamps,Automatic Headlamp Levelling,Headlamp Power Washers,Cruise Control,Autonomous Emergency Braking,Lane Departure Warning,Front Park Distance Control Sensors,Video Presentation Available on Request
Sytner Select Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017