LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 PURE TECH Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33427 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front & Rear Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders 12v Socket - Rear Metallic Paint Load Area - Load Rings

  • Ad ID
    408265
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33427 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£24,990

Beadles Land Rover Southend
SS95NG
United Kingdom

