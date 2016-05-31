LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 PURE TECH Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Brakeforce Distribution EBD Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Front & Rear Electric Windows Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Rear Parking Sensor CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel Metallic Paint Load Area - Load Rings
Beadles Land Rover Southend
SS95NG
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017