LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PURE TECH 20 DYNAMIC ALLOYS SAT NAV 4WD 3DR

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 PURE TECH 20 DYNAMIC ALLOYS SAT NAV 4WD 3DR Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 40000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red

Hdd Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Phone Front & Rear Parking Sensors Full Leather Leather Centre Arm Rest Heated Seats DAB Digital Radio Media Interface with Bluetooth Audio, USB, stored cd's, Ipod connection Led Foglights Dual Climate Control Cruise Control Multi Function Steering Wheel Optional 20'' Dynamic Hse alloys (as shown) £750 extra Standard 18'' alloys no extra cost And More... PLEASE CALL NICK OR JORDAN FOR MORE DETAILS OR REQUEST A 360 DEGREE VIDEO OF THE VEHICLE ON 0114 2561100. THIS VEHICLE IS VAT QUALIFYING (Business & Export Customers) Click Below to See a Full Spec Video

  • Ad ID
    412680
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Belgrave Motor Company
Sheffield, S91TH, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

