LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PRESTIGE LUX Auto

Accessories

FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE - Jack Henry Group have to offer this stunning 1 owner Range Rover Evoque which has done just 11,000 miles. The car also compliments a complete Land Rover service History. Black, The car features extras including Panoramic Roof, 360 view parking cameras, Electric memory seats, Dual view television function, electric opening and closing boot and much more. SPECIFICATION Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Tailgate - Powered Electrical, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blinds, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Surround Camera System, Heated Front Seats, Prestige Oxford Leather, Digital Radio (DAB), TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Cruise Control, Voice Control, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1), Parking Aid-Front, Park Assist with Towing Assist, 19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height,Tilt, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Height, Metallic Paint, Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity Jack Henry Group offer a wide range of HP & PCP finance packages to suit your needs. If you would like one of our team to take your details/ book you a test drive or simply give you a price on your part exchange then please contact us on 01622 844479.