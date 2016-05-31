LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PRESTIGE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 PRESTIGE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
*** More pictures to follow *** All vehicles supplied by Shrivenham Garage come fully serviced with a brand new MOT and warranty. Finance is available on all vehicles with rates from 4.99%. For more information please contact our sales team on 01793 780003,Air Con, Bluetooth, CD Player, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Leather, Full Service History, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Ipod Connectivity, Parking Sensors, Sat Nav,
Shrivenham Garage
SN68HR, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017