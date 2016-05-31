loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 PRESTIGE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 PRESTIGE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59902 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

2011 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 PRESTIGE AUTO 59902 MILES WITH FULL SERVICE HISTORY,Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Phone kit, Anti-Lock Brakes, Cruise Control, Leather Upholstery, Power Assisted Steering, Traction Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Covered loadspace, Electric Windows, Heated Seats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406060
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59902 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£19,750

MJ Fews
GL128SR, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

