LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42697 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Fuji White

19'' Style 5 - 11spk Alloy Wheels,Privacy Glass,HDD Navigation System,Heated/Power-Fold/Memory/App.Light Mirrors,Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger's,Heated Front Windscreen,Meridian Sound System,Rear View Camera,Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers,Front Electric Seats with 6 Way Adjust,Front Fog Lamps,Headlamp Power Washers,Auto Headlamp on/off,Cruise Control,Push Button Start,Automatic 6 Speed Gearbox,Front Park Distance Control Sensors,All Wheel Drive,Prestige Body Styling kit,Video Presentation Available on Request

  • Ad ID
    408989
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    42697 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
