LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42697 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Fuji White
19'' Style 5 - 11spk Alloy Wheels,Privacy Glass,HDD Navigation System,Heated/Power-Fold/Memory/App.Light Mirrors,Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger's,Heated Front Windscreen,Meridian Sound System,Rear View Camera,Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers,Front Electric Seats with 6 Way Adjust,Front Fog Lamps,Headlamp Power Washers,Auto Headlamp on/off,Cruise Control,Push Button Start,Automatic 6 Speed Gearbox,Front Park Distance Control Sensors,All Wheel Drive,Prestige Body Styling kit,Video Presentation Available on Request
Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017