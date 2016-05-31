loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto [9] [Lux Pack]

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 Prestige 5dr Auto [9] [Lux Pack] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44910 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Fuji White

19'' 'Style 12' sparkle silver alloy wheels,Fixed panoramic roof,Privacy glass,Powered tailgate,Adaptive xenon headlamps,9-speed automatic transmission,Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and P,Climate control windscreen,Illuminated front door treadplates,8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen,Automatic headlights,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Electric heated/power-fold door mirrors,HDD Premium Navigation system,Keyless entry,Rain sensing windscreen wipers,Surround Camera System,Video Presentation Available on Request

  • Ad ID
    411290
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    44910 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
£27,009

Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

