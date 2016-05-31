LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC LUX Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: SD4 DYNAMIC LUX Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this stunning one owner 2014 (14) Range Rover Evoque Dynamic Lux for sale presented in Santorini Black metallic. This one owner Evoque is presented in fantastic condition inside and out and looks stunning with the Black styling pack and comes with a fantastic colour combination with contrasting Black and Red leather. The Evoque comes with full Land Rover service history and an MOT dated to expire June 2018.There is an excellent specification on this Evoque being the Dynamic with the Lux pack, the total spec consists of - Panoramic fixed glass roof, Satellite navigation, DAB digital radio, Hybrid TV, Heated seats, Black/Red full leather seats, Electric adjustable front seats with driver memory, Electric folding door mirrors, 360 degree parking camera system, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, Cruise control, Gloss Black styling package, Bi-Xenon headlights, Privacy glass, Bluetooth telephone, Electric powered tailgate, Meridian high end sound system, Ambient lighting, Automatic lights, Rain sensing wipers, Blind spot assist.All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.

