LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE SD4 DYNAMIC Auto

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are proud to offer this, Stunning Range Rover Evoque Dynamic finished in Pheonix Orange metallic. This Evoque is in great condition as you would expect with Full Land Rover Service History. This Evoque looks absolutely Stunning in Pheonix Orange, the pictures do not do this vehicle justice. It has a great specification which includes - Panoramic fixed roof, Pheonix Orange paintwork with contrasting Black styling package and Privacy Glass, 20 9 spoke black gloss alloy wheels, Dynamic, Keyless go, Reverse assist parking camera, Touch screen satellite navigation, Meridian sound system, Bluetooth telephone, Heated front seats, DAB digital radio, Front and rear parking sensors, Electric folding door mirrors, Cruise control, Electric seats with driver memory, Textured aluminium interior trim and many more features. Service Pack included.This vehicle comes with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty until 29th March 2018 and comes with a clear HPI certificate. We also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our new car purchasing customers.