LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Pur T Ed

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: Pur T Ed Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 51000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: WHITE

Gloss White, Full Black Leather Interior, Manual 6-Speed Gearbox, 5 Door, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, Start/Stop Ignition Button, Traction Control Button, Front And Rear Heated Windscreens, Eco Mode Button, Driver Information Display, Air Conditioning, Meridian Sound System With Radio/CD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity, Satellite Navigation System, Aux-In/USB/Media Connections, Multi-Function Steering Wheel With Audio Remote Controls, Privacy Glass, Arm-Rest, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels. Finance available. Big Cars is featured in the London stock exchange top 1000 companies to inspire Britain for the past three years. We are the biggest independent car dealer on Facebook with over 370,000 likes. All our cars have a minimum of 3 months warranty.

  • Ad ID
    413812
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    51000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Big Cars Ltd Witham
Witham, CM83BL, Essex
United Kingdom

