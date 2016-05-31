LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Pur T Ed

Accessories

Gloss White, Full Black Leather Interior, Manual 6-Speed Gearbox, 5 Door, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control With Speed Limiter, Start/Stop Ignition Button, Traction Control Button, Front And Rear Heated Windscreens, Eco Mode Button, Driver Information Display, Air Conditioning, Meridian Sound System With Radio/CD Player, Bluetooth Connectivity, Satellite Navigation System, Aux-In/USB/Media Connections, Multi-Function Steering Wheel With Audio Remote Controls, Privacy Glass, Arm-Rest, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels. Finance available. Big Cars is featured in the London stock exchange top 1000 companies to inspire Britain for the past three years. We are the biggest independent car dealer on Facebook with over 370,000 likes. All our cars have a minimum of 3 months warranty.