Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic
HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Meridian audio system (380W), Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Fixed panoramic roof, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 20'' 'Style 17' Alloy Wheels, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Power seats - driver 8x6, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, USB connection, 'Cirrus' headlining, Adjustable steering column, Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system, Power fold exterior mirrors, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Paint finish: solid, Portable Audio Interface
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017