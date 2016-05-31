Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic
Adaptive Dynamics, Black Design Pack, Contrast roof - Black, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Plus Pack, HDD Premium Navigation system, Privacy glass, Heated front and rear seats, On-board television (front), Reduced section spare wheel, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, 9-speed automatic transmission, 20'' Alloy Wheels, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Black Pack, Driver information centre, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Gloss black 'Strata'/Brushed Aluminium, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Paint finish: metallic, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Parys Road,Ludlow,
SY8 1YR
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017