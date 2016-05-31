Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:ED4 SE ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.0 eD4 (150hp) SE
60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Lane Departure Warning, Power-assisted steering, Stop/start technology, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Leather steering wheel, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Power fold exterior mirrors, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Laminated windscreen, Rear centre head restraint
Mead Avenue,Yeovil,Houndstone Business Park
BA22 8RT
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017