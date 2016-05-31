Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 PURE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Push-button start, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: metallic, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Hallbarns Crescent,Edinburgh,Newbridge
EH28 8TH
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017