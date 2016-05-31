loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 PURE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Push-button start, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: metallic, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    421227
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SN64XVE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    20253 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£25,000

Hallbarns Crescent,Edinburgh,Newbridge
EH28 8TH
United Kingdom

