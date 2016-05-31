Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:SD4 PRESTIGE LUX ,Derivative:MK1 (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige LUX

Accessories

Bi-xenon headlights, Contrast roof - Black, 20'' 'Style 7' Alloy Wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, Heated steering wheel, Paint finish: metallic, Chrome front door treadplates, Navigation Lux Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation & Hybrid TV system, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, LUX Pack, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, TECH Pack, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421222
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    GL62HWS
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    57026 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£23,000

Hallbarns Crescent,Edinburgh,Newbridge
EH28 8TH
United Kingdom

