Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 PRESTIGE LUX ,Derivative:MK1 (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige LUX
Bi-xenon headlights, Contrast roof - Black, 20'' 'Style 7' Alloy Wheels, 6-speed automatic transmission, Heated steering wheel, Paint finish: metallic, Chrome front door treadplates, Navigation Lux Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation & Hybrid TV system, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, LUX Pack, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, TECH Pack, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel
Hallbarns Crescent,Edinburgh,Newbridge
EH28 8TH
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017