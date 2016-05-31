loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Map

car description

Variant name:SD4 PRESTIGE ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige

Accessories

Bi-xenon headlights, Powered tailgate, 19'' 'Style 12' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: metallic, Chrome front door treadplates, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Portable Audio Interface, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421217
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    HG63JPF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    37967 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£26,489

Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!