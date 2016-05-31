Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:SD4 PURE ,Derivative:MK1 (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure

60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Pure', Paint finish: solid, Leather steering wheel, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418520
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    ST13BXN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    49646 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£19,000

Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB
United Kingdom

