Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC LUX ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX
Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Contrast roof - Black, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park¸ Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Privacy glass, Surround Camera System, Digital TV receiver, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, 20'' Alloy Wheels, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, TFT display screen, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system, Driver & passenger airbags, Front side airbags, Heated washer nozzles, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Driver information centre, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017