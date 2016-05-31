Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 AUTOBIOGRAPHY ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Autobiography
20'' Alloy Wheels, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park¸ Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Digital TV receiver, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, 'Cirrus' headlining, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Roof spoiler - Black, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Climate front seats, Cornering lamps, Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Paint finish: solid, Rear climate seats, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Terrain Response system
Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017