Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:TD4 SE ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast roof - Black, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Privacy glass, Front and rear park distance sensors, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Laminated windscreen, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
Moycroft Industrial Estate,Elgin,
IV30 1XZ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017