Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:TD4 EMBER SPECIAL EDITION ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Ember
20'' Alloy Wheels, Contrast roof - Firenze Red, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (380W), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Darkened headlights¸ rear lights¸ fog lights, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Roof spoiler - Firenze Red, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Steering wheel audio system controls, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 'Narvik Black' front grille, 10.2 inch High Resolution Touchscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Dynamic exhaust finisher: 'Narvik Black', Dynamic front and rear bumper, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, InControl Protect, Side curtain airbags, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system, Bonnet louvres: 'Narvik Black', Door mirror caps: 'Narvik Black', Hazard lights under heavy braking
