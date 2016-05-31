loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Map

car description

Variant name:TD4 EMBER SPECIAL EDITION ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) Ember

Accessories

20'' Alloy Wheels, Contrast roof - Firenze Red, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (380W), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Darkened headlights¸ rear lights¸ fog lights, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Roof spoiler - Firenze Red, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Steering wheel audio system controls, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 'Narvik Black' front grille, 10.2 inch High Resolution Touchscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Dynamic exhaust finisher: 'Narvik Black', Dynamic front and rear bumper, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, InControl Protect, Side curtain airbags, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system, Bonnet louvres: 'Narvik Black', Door mirror caps: 'Narvik Black', Hazard lights under heavy braking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418121
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    LC66DKN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    9806 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£41,690

Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!