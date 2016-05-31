Variant name:Diesel Hatchback Dynamic ,Derivative:Dynamic ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] [Lux Pack]
Contrast roof - Black, Privacy glass, Service Plan, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park¸ Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Surround Camera System, 20'' 'Style 17' Alloy Wheels, Digital TV receiver, Dynamic Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, Power seats - driver 8x6, Reverse traffic detection, Navigation Lux Pack, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Paint finish: metallic, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, 'Cirrus' headlining, Adjustable steering column, Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Wood Acre ,Saltash,Saltash Parkway
PL12 6LF
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017