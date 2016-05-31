Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech
Privacy glass, Panoramic glass roof, 'Ebony' headlining, Mudflaps, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric heated door mirrors, Stop/start technology, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Front and rear park distance sensors, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Laminated windscreen, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
Oct 31, 2017