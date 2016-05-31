loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Variant name:SD4 PURE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH

Accessories

60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, 9-speed automatic transmission, Leather steering wheel, Powered tailgate, Paint finish: solid, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417011
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SP15KUJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    21878 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£25,999

192 Dunkeld Road,Perth,
PH1 3GD
United Kingdom

