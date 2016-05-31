Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:TD4 HSE DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic
10.2 inch High Resolution Touchscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Adaptive LED headlights with LED signature, Keyless entry, Paint finish: premium metallic, Service Plan, Extended Leather Pack, Rear centre armrest, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Steering wheel audio system controls, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Connect Pro, InControl Protect, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - Meridian 380W, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
The Parade,Ashford,Orbital Business Park
TN24 0HT
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017