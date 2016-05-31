Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC LUX ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX
Bi-xenon headlights, 20'' 'Style 17' Alloy Wheels, Power seats - driver 8x6, 'Cirrus' headlining, Navigation Lux Pack, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, USB connection, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Electronic Parking Brake, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Paint finish: metallic, Adjustable steering column, 20'' Alloy Wheels, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Adaptive Dynamics, Automatic climate control, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park¸ Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, Surround Camera System, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Digital TV receiver, Driver information centre, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017