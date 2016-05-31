Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:SD4 PURE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH

Accessories

Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Contrast roof - Black, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, 19'' 'Style 4' 6 spoke Alloy Wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: metallic, Power seats - driver 8x6, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416551
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    WD64SJO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    36697 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£25,991

Mead Avenue,Yeovil,Houndstone Business Park
BA22 8RT
United Kingdom

