Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic power assisted steering,Front Parking Aid,HDD Premium navigation; audio server and CD storage,Push button starter,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Voice control system,Audio Connectivity System,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,USB connection,Automatic headlamp activation,Body coloured bumpers,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights,Front fog lights,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,Narvik black tailgate finish,Power front/rear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear spoiler,Rear wiper,12V power point front,12V power point in luggage area,3 seat rear bench,4 way electrically adjustable lumbar support on passenger seat,6 way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support + memory,60/40 split folding rear seat,Aluminium pedals,Auto climate control with air filtration,Auxiliary heater,Centre console storage with lid,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated front tread plates + chrome tailgate plate,Illuminated glovebox,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Leather steering wheel,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic parking brake,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Traction control,Alarm,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Adaptive dynamics,Terrain Response