Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic

Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, 20'' Alloy Wheels, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Driver information centre, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    415226
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    FX15DVU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    18030 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£27,990

Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom

