Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:ED4 SE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.0 eD4 (150hp) SE Tech
19'' Alloy Wheels, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated front seats, Service Plan, Anti-lock braking system, Approved Service Pack (Evoque), Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 8 inch touchscreen, Ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid, Global opening/closing for all windows from smart key, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Navigation, Perforated grained leather seats, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Leather steering wheel, Mudflaps, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rear centre armrest, Rear centre head restraint, Body-coloured door handles, Carpet mats, Heated washer nozzles, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Cabin air quality sensor, Door mirror caps: 'Narvik Black', Drivetrain: Two-Wheel Drive (2WD), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Intrusion sensor, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Satin Brushed Aluminium' trim finisher, 6-speed manual transmission
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017