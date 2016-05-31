Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 HSE DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.0 SD4 (240hp) HSE Dynamic
Black Design Pack, Contrast roof - Black, Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated steering wheel, Service Plan, Mudflaps, Anti-lock braking system, Approved Service Pack (Evoque), Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 10 inch Touchscreen, 12-way Electric Front Seats with Memory, 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 9-speed automatic transmission, Active Driveline, Black Pack, CD/DVD player, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Front parking aid, Global opening/closing for all windows from smart key, Heated front seats, InControl Apps, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Intrusion sensor, Meridian sound system: 380W, Oxford leather seats, Perforated 'Windsor' leather seats, Perforated leather steering wheel, Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot, Rear parking aid, Traction Control System (TCS), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Illuminated front treadplates with 'Range Rover' script, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rear centre armrest, Body-coloured door handles, Carpet mats, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Heated washer nozzles, Push-button start, Cabin air quality sensor, Door mirror caps: 'Narvik Black', Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Remote Premium, Roll Stability Control (RSC), 'Dark Sport Textured Aluminium' trim finisher, Rear centre head restraint
Oct 31, 2017