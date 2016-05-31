Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic
Bi-xenon headlights, 20'' 'Style 17' Alloy Wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, 'Cirrus' headlining, Front floor carpet mats, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, USB connection, Driver & passenger airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Paint finish: metallic, Power seats - driver 8x6, 20'' Alloy Wheels, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Driver information centre, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017