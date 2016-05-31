Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 PRESTIGE ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige
Park Assist feat. Parallel Park¸ Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Powered tailgate, 19'' 'Style 12' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Chrome front door treadplates, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bi-xenon headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Paint finish: metallic, Portable Audio Interface, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Broad Oak Road,Canterbury,
CT2 7PQ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017