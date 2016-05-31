Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic
20'' Alloy Wheels, Bi-xenon headlights, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (380W), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Leather steering wheel, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', 20'' 'Style 17' Alloy Wheels, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Paint finish: metallic, Power seats - driver 8x6, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Cirrus' headlining, Adjustable steering column, Front floor carpet mats, Terrain Response system, Automatic headlights, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Driver information centre, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, USB connection
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017