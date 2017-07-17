Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this One Owner Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic in Fantastic Condition throughout and with Full Land Rover Service history. Stunning Colour Scheme and Big Specification! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Spec Includes- Full Oxford Perforated Ivory Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Black Design Pack, Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds, 20'' Inch Black Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric + Heated + Memory Seats, Powered Electrical Tailgate, Adaptive LED Headlamps, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Gloss Black Strata Wood, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Meridian Premium Sound System, Reverse Parking Camera, Telephone Bluetooth System, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Four-Wheel Drive with Active Driveline, DAB Radio, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Full Oxford Leather Interior, 2 Keys, Dual Climate Control, Last serviced on 17/07/2017. 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Heated Front Windscreen, Airbags, Alarm, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Santorini Black, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable AA Warranties are available inclu