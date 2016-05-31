Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 DYNAMIC ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic
Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, Roof spoiler - Black, Bi-xenon headlights, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, Power seats - driver 8x6, 'Cirrus' headlining, Front floor carpet mats, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Portable Audio Interface, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Waterbridge Court,Exeter,Matford Park Road
EX2 8EL
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017