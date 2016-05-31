Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:SD4 PRESTIGE ,Derivative:MK1 (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 Prestige Hatchback AWD 5dr

Grey, 2 owners, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Voice Control, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Rear Parking Aid, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Prestige Oxford Leather, Metallic Paint, 19in Alloy Style 5 - Diamond Turned (235/55), Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height,Tilt, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline Height, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Global Opening for All Windows, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre. 5 seats, £20,699

  • Ad ID
    410583
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    FR12WHR
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    46000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2012
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£20,699

Unit 9,Bamber Bridge,Old Mill Industrial Estate
PR5 6SY
United Kingdom

