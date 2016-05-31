Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 PURE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH
Contrast roof - Black, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Heated seats, Meridian audio system (380W), TECH Pack, 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, Cruise control, Parking aid, Paint finish: metallic, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel
Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017