Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:SD4 PURE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH
Front fog lamps, Privacy glass, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated steering wheel, Paint finish: metallic, 'Say What You See' voice control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Parking aid, Rear park distance sensors, USB connection, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Loadspace cover, Anti-lock braking system, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear spoiler, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Portable Audio Interface, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel
Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017