Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Variant name:ED4 SE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 FL (LV) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech
Anti-lock braking system, Electronic Parking Brake, Power-assisted steering, Stop/start technology, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 60:40 split folding rear seat, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Laminated windscreen, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017