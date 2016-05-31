Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

loading Loading please wait....
4x4 Firenze red, Premium cream beige leather, Touch screen SAT NAV, Reversing camera, Driver and passenger heated seats, Driver and passenger electric seats with driver memory, Xenon headlights, Park distance control front and rear, Bluetooth with audio streaming, Ambient lighting, Electric folding exterior mirrors, 18'' alloy wheels, Climate control, One lady owner from new, Only 38,000 miles, FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

  • Ad ID
    407721
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Mileage
    38000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
