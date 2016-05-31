Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

car description

Variant name:SUV 5Dr ,Derivative:Dynamic ,Variant: SUV 5Dr 2.2SD4 190 DPF EU5 Dynamic Auto6 AN EXCELLENT EVQOUE IN METALLIC GREY WITH THE ADDITIONAL EXTERIOR BLACK STYLING AND UPGRADED BLACK & IVORY CONTRASTING LEATHER SEATS. INCLUDES A PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20" GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS & EXTERIOR TRIMS AND BUMPERS, SATELLITE NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS AND KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Upgrades - Extended Black Styling Exterior, Black And Ivory Contrasting Leather Seats, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, 20 Inch Gloss Black Alloys, Privacy Glass, Audio System Radio/CD/MP3/16 Speakers/Subwoofer, Metallic Paint, Keyless Entry, HomeLink- Garage Door Opener, Interior Rear View Mirror - Auto-dimming, Premium Carpet Mats, Tracker, 1 Previous Keeper, 2 keys, 12 Months Mot, Last serviced at 67,007 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Dynamic, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Dynamic Grained Leather, Global Opening for All Windows, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 5 seats, Metallic Orkney Grey, GODDARDS AUTO ARE AN APPROVED RAC DEALERSHIP WHICH INCLUDES A DETAILED MULTIPOINT CHECK AND THE HIGHEST RAC PLATINUM LEVEL WARRANTY. ANY INSPECTION AND TEST DRIVE WELCOME. WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS. FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO CREDIT STATUS. PART EXCHANGES ALWAYS WELCOME, Goddard's Auto only deal with the highest quality cars and come fully warranted at the highest level,